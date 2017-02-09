LAUNCHPAD TO CELEBRATE 1ST BIRTHDAY IN SUPER HERO STYLE

The LaunchPad Children’s Museum will celebrate its first year of operations with a party this Saturday.

Executive Director Bob Fitch says the number of children who have come through LaunchPad’s doors in 12 months has far exceeded expectations:

Fitch says children from 26 states and four countries have visited the Children’s Museum in its first year.

He says Saturday’s party has a special superhero theme to it:

The kids will be able to make and race LEGO Batmobiles,decorate cookies and meet Batman and other heroes and villains.

Children are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite super hero.

The party runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturday at 623 Pearl Street and is free for members or with paid admission.