DREW TELLS STATE SENATE TO SHELVE PROPOSED COLLECTIVE BARGAINING CHANGES

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew was in Des Moines Wednesday, part of a host of speakers urging state senators to shelve a bill that changes Iowa’s collective bargaining law.

Drew began his remarks during a senate hearing this (Wednesday) afternoon by identifying himself as a Republican:

Critics say the bill will only allow unions to negotiate over the base wages of workers.

Republicans plan to keep current negotiating rules in place for Iowa police and fire fighters, but the Sheriff says about half his employees would only be allowed to negotiate about their base pay.

Drew told senators he rejects their attempt to “shred apart” union workers.

During the 1990s, Jody Butler of Ankeny served nearly five years as Governor Branstad’s education policy advisor.

She testified against the bill Branstad and his fellow Republicans seek.

Butler says it’s ironic she spent all that time “working for the governor” to improve schools, only to see that progress “stripped away.”

Radio Iowa contributed story