WINDER SENTENCED FOR CHILD ENDANGERMENT CHARGES

A Maurice, Iowa woman has been given five months in jail and four years of probation for injuring a toddler at her northwest Iowa day care.

Dianna Winder was sentenced Monday and was also was given a suspended prison term of five years.

A Sioux County jury had found her guilty of felony child endangerment causing injury and misdemeanor assault causing injury.

Authorities say the incident leading to the charges occurred on November 11th, when the 15-month-old boy’s mother pick him up and noticed marks on his face.

The mother says Winder claimed she didn’t hit the boy.

AP