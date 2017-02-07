CITY COUNCIL BEGINS INTERVIEWING APPLICANTS FOR VACANT SEAT

The City Council of Sioux City began interviewing applicants for the vacancy on the council at their Monday meeting.

Fourteen people have applied to fill the spot that opened when former member Keith Radig was elected to the Woodbury County board of Supervisors.

Former councilman John Fitch was the first to be questioned by the four current council members:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/APS.mp3

OC………background in. ;24

Alex Watters, who works at Morningside College and previously ran for county supervisor was also interviewed.

He has served on several boards and organizations:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/APS2.mp3

OC……..as a city. ;13

Former councilman Jim Rixner talked about what he accomplished when he previously served the city:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/APS3.mp3

OC…..in Greenville. :20

Two private citizens, Mary Worden-Fiedler and Ken Johnson were also interviewed.

The rest of the candidates will be interviewed in coming sessions with the council announcing their choice on February 27th.