CHICAGO TO ROCK THE ORPHEUM THEATER

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Sunday, May 14th.

The legendary rock and roll band is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six decades.

City Events director Erika Newton says Chicago’s fans are legion:

Chicago came in at #9 as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s recent Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists.

The band’s sold over 100-million records including 11 Number One singles, and 25 of their 36 albums have been certified platinum.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 10th, at the Tyson Events Center Box Office and online at OrpheumLive.com.