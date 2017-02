CHANGE OF VENUE GRANTED IN WANATEE MURDER TRIAL

A CHANGE OF VENUE HAS BEEN GRANTED FOR A NEW TRIAL IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER CASE OF ELIAS WANATEE.

JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER GRANTED THE CHANGE OF VENUE AT A STATUS HEARING ON THE CASE FRIDAY MORNING.

THE TRIAL WILL BE HELD FEBRUARY 28TH AT A LOCATION YET TO BE DECIDED UPON.

THE JUDGE DECLARED A MISTRIAL IN THE CASE IN DECEMBER WHEN A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY FAILED TO REACH A VERDICT IN THE TRIAL OF THE SIOUX CITY MAN.

WANATEE IS CHARGED IN THE FATAL STABBING OF 50 YEAR OLD VERNON MACE OUTSIDE OF A WEST 1ST STREET HOME ON LAST FEBRUARY 7TH.

WANATEE REMAINS IN CUSTODY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.