ANDERSON SAYS RURAL SCHOOLS NEED BETTER FUNDING SUPPORT

Senate Republicans have approved an education funding bill that some school officials say will force increased class sizes and teacher layoffs.

The senate voted 28-21 Thursday for the legislation, which would take effect in July.

State Senator Bill Anderson of Pierson says the bill would add about $40 million to Iowa’s roughly $3 billion K-12 education budget.

He hopes there may be a way to find more funding later to address some issues facing rural schools:

That means $73 would be added to what’s spent on each Iowa student, now just below $6,600.

Anderson says he would like to see a change in determining funding policy and hopes estimated March revenues in the state will be strong:

The education funding bill has support in the Republican-led House, where a vote is scheduled Monday.