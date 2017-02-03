ANDERSON SAYS RURAL SCHOOLS NEED BETTER FUNDING SUPPORT

ANDERSON SAYS RURAL SCHOOLS NEED BETTER FUNDING SUPPORT

By Woody Gottburg -
47
SHARE
**FILE** Shown in this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, file photo is State Sen. Bill Anderson, R-Pierson, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Senate Republicans have approved an education funding bill that some school officials say will force increased class sizes and teacher layoffs.

The senate voted 28-21 Thursday for the legislation, which would take effect in July.

State Senator Bill Anderson of Pierson says the bill would add about $40 million to Iowa’s roughly $3 billion K-12 education budget.

He hopes there may be a way to find more funding later to address some issues facing rural schools:


OC…….rural districts. :09

That means $73 would be added to what’s spent on each Iowa student, now just below $6,600.

Anderson says he would like to see a change in determining funding policy and hopes estimated March revenues in the state will be strong:


OC………..or tax policy. :27

The education funding bill has support in the Republican-led House, where a vote is scheduled Monday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR