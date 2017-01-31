SOUTH DAKOTA TRANSGENDER BILL WITHDRAWN

A bill that would have restricted the locker rooms that transgender students in South Dakota could use has been withdrawn.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Jim Bolin said Tuesday at the bill’s first hearing that its author, Senator Lance Russell, wanted it withdrawn.

The bill required public school students to use the locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities matching their gender at birth.

The proposal was similar to one Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed last year.

Daugaard had already said he would also veto this bill if it reached his desk.

Under the bill, schools could have provided alternative accommodations, such as single-occupancy restrooms.