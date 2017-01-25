IOWA COURT DENIES DONALD BOSS MURDER CONVICTION APPEAL

A Remsen man convicted of first degree murder in 2002 has been denied a second appeal in his case from the Iowa District Court for Plymouth County.

Donald Boss had raised numerous claims of ineffective assistance of counsel and argued that district court incorrectly dismissed his post conviction relief application due to untimeliness.

The Iowa Court of Appeals denied his latest appeal because he filed the application more than three years after the statute of limitations expired on that type of appeal.

Boss was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his 10 year old son Timothy in 2002.

Boss then buried the boy’s body beneath the family’s home in Remsen.

He is serving life in prison for the crime.