CITY FIREFIGHTERS HELP SEARCH FOR MISSING DENISON GIRL

A group of Sioux City firefighters has been dispatched to Denison by Iowa Homeland Security to assist local agencies in their search for a missing teenage girl along the Boyer River.

Thirteen Urban Search and Rescue personnel along with an amphibious vehicle were deployed early today (Tuesday).

Members are providing search and recovery efforts as well as relief assistance to local officials, who have been searching the Boyer River for a missing teen since last Thursday.

The Crawford County Sheriff says five people were in a car that left the road, traveled through a field and into the river around 3am Thursday.

Four of the occupants escaped the vehicle and were hospitalized for hypothermia.

The teenage girl remains missing.

Photo courtesy KMEG