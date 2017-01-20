SAM CLOVIS TO BEGIN DUTIES WITH U.S.D.A. IN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States.

After Trump took the oath of office, the swearing in process for many other newly appointed officials got underway.

Sam Clovis of Hinton Iowa, who was an advisor to Trump during the presidential campaign, was sworn in to begin his duties with the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

Clovis did not go into detail about his specific USDA duties, but says the Trump administration will be marked by a very conservative agenda:

He does say that President Trump has assured him that biofuels will continue to be a major part of America’s energy plan.

Clovis formerly supported the new Energy Secretary, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, when he ran against Trump early in the GOP presidential race.

Thousands of protestors opposing Trump lined the streets of Washington on inauguration day, with some clashing with police.

Clovis says he has never seen protests to this level after an election but thinks he partly knows why so many have come to the capitol:

Clovis added that he’s disappointed by the number of those who don’t want to reconcile with the fact that Trump is now president:

Clovis was also a former talk show host on KSCJ Radio in Sioux City.

He made his comments on “Open Line with Charlie Stone”.