USS SIOUX CITY TO BE COMMISSIONED AT ANNAPOLIS

We now know where the USS Sioux City will be officially commissioned for duty.

Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus says the city of Annapolis, Maryland will serve as the commissioning site for the future Littoral Combat Ship.

Mabus has not set a date for the ceremony, but the ship is expected to be commissioned later this year.

Mary Winnefeld, spouse of retired Admiral James “Sandy” Winnefeld, serves as the ship’s sponsor.

Littoral combat ships are designed to defeat threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft.