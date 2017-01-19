SPECIAL BULL TO BE PART OF RAWHIDE CHALLENGE AT TYSON

Some of the top riders in the country will be taking part in the Rawhide Bull Riding Challenge this Friday and Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.

Marty Barnes, owner of Barnes PRCA Rodeo, says there will be a lot of excitement when the bulls come out of the pens:

Barnes recently purchased a special black Braham-Cross bred bull named “Sniper”, at the Bucking Horse & Bull Sale in Las Vegas, which will be taking part in the competition:

Barnes says he had to bid on the bull when he realized proceeds were benefiting a scholarship in memory of a fallen Marine:

The Rawhide Bull Riding Challenge begins at 7:30pm each night at the Tyson Events Center.