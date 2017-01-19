HINTON SCHOOL “BACK TO NORMAL”

“It looks like a normal day, now”. Those are the comments from Hinton Community School District superintendent Pete Stuerman after students returned to class Wednesday. Late Monday night, the school was notified through an email message of a bomb threat and other weapons that had been planted in the school building. Authorities searched the school building and did not find anything. Law enforcement officials were able to trace the email message back to Germany.

Law enforcement officials were at the Hinton school yesterday to check students, staff, and their belongings. Stuerman says the added security may continue for awhile.

Stuerman says the attitude of both the students and staff returning to the school building, following the bomb threat, were calm.