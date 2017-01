ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR TEEN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY TEENAGER CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS DRIVING IN THE DEATH LAST SPRING OF ANOTHER TEENAGER.

16 YEAR OLD MORGAN LORRAINE MYERS WILL BE ARRAIGNED FEBRUARY 7TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

MYERS IS CHARGED IN THE APRIL 13TH ACCIDENT LAST YEAR THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 15 YEAR OLD ALEXIS WILDE OF SIOUX CITY.

MYERS AND ANOTHER PASSENGER, 15 YEAR OLD MARCUS EVERT OF SGT. BLUFF, WERE BOTH INJURED.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY MYERS DID NOT HAVE A DRIVERS LICENSE AND HAD BORROWED THE CAR FROM A FRIEND AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.