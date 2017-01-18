PEANUT ALLERGY GUIDELINES ARE CHANGING

New federal guidelines recently released on the treatment of peanut allergies could eventually change the way all types of food allergies are handled.

Doctor Ben Davis at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says the change in the treatment of peanut allergies came after newly released research went against everything they had been following.

Davis says the new guidelines advise introducing small amounts of peanuts to those who are four to six months old to help prevent peanut allergies.

The introduction of small amounts of peanut foods would be for kids who may at high risk for a food based allergy:

If your child already is allergic to peanuts, Davis says monitoring the allergy is the course of action:

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health recently issued the new guidelines to health care providers and parents on the handling of peanut allergies.

RADIO IOWA