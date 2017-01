MRHD AWARDS $250,000 IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES IN SIOUX CITY RECEIVED A BOOST TO THEIR SCHOLARSHIP FUNDS WEDNESDAY FROM MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT.

MRHD PRESIDENT MARK MONSON PRESENTED CHECKS TOTALING $250-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO REPRESENTATIVES FROM BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY, MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE, ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE OF NURSING AND WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SCHOLAR.mp3

OC….A SEMESTER. ;22

MONSON SAYS THE IDEA IS TO HAVE WOODBURY COUNTY STUDENTS ACHIEVE HIGHER EDUCATION GOALS IN THE COUNTY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SCHOLAR2.mp3

OC………….AT LEAST AWHILE. :16

DR. HAMMAD SHIRVANI, THE PRESIDENT OF BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY, RECEIVED A CHECK FOR $65,000:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SCHOLAR3.mp3

OC…..NEEDY STUDENTS. ;08

DR. TERRY MURRELL, THE PRESIDENT OF WESTERN IOWA TECH, SAYS THE MRHD GRANT WILL IMPACT MANY LOCAL STUDENTS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SCHOLAR4.mp3

OC……….LIVES SIGNIFICANTLY. :19

PRESIDENT JOHN REYNDERS OF MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE SAYS MANY STUDENTS IN THE 3.0 GRADE RANGE WILL BE HELPED BY THE MONEY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SCHOLAR5.mp3

OC……..EXCEL IN LIFE. :10

TRICIA ROGERS OF ST. LUKE’S UNITY POINT SAYS THE SCHOLARSHIPS WILL ALSO IMPACT THE DEVELOPMENT OF LOCAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SCHOLAR6.mp3

OC………..HEALTH CARE SYSTEM. :13

MRHD IS THE NON-PROFIT GROUP THAT HAS SHARED THE GAMING OPERATIONS LICENSE IN WOODBURY COUNTY SINCE 1989.