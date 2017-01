FREEDOM PARK TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION OF VISITORS CENTER

THE GOAL OF BUILDING A VISITORS CENTER AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL SOON BECOME A REALITY.

PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE ANNOUNCED CONSTRUCTION OF A 5000 SQUARE FOOT CENTER WITH THREE EXHIBIT HALLS WILL BEGIN IN THE SPRING.

THE CENTER WILL BE SMALLER THAN THE ORIGINAL PLAN OF A 12-THOUSAND FOOT 2 1/2 LEVEL BUILDING.

THE EXHIBIT HALL SPACE CAN BE USED FOR SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS AND INDOOR CEREMONIES IN TIMES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER:

NEWHOUSE ALSO ANNOUNCED THE START OF A SIX MONTH $500-THOUSAND DOLLAR FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN TO PAY FOR THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER :

HE HOPES TO HAVE THE MAIN CONSTRUCTION OF THE CENTER COMPLETED BY THIS OCTOBER WITH A FORMAL DEDICATION IN THE SPRING.

YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE TO THE PROJECT BY SENDING DONATIONS TO SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK AT PO BOX 1356 IN SIOUX CITY, IA 51102.

YOU MAY ALSO BRING OR MAIL DONATIONS TO THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY HALL ON DAKOTA AVENUE.