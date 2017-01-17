CARDIN CIRCUS IN NO DANGER OF CLOSING AND WILL CONTINUE SHRINE SHOWS

The announced shut down of the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus in May is not expected to affect the annual Shrine Circus in Sioux City.

The George Cardin Circus is again scheduled to be in Sioux City this spring performing at the Tyson Events Center.

R. C. Clements is the local chairman of the event for the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/CIRCUS.mp3

One of the issues with the Ringling circus involved the treatment of elephants and protests from animal rights activists.

Clements says there are no such issues with the Shrine Circus and those attending will see the traditional circus animals that are fan favorites and a few new surprises this spring:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/CIRCUS2.mp3

Clements says it’s possible some of the Ringling acts could eventually catch on with other circuses like Cardin’s:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/CIRCUS3.mp3

The Shrine Circus will perform at the Tyson Events Center from Wednesday, April 5th through Sunday, April 9th.