WAYNE NEWTON TO PLAY TWO SIOUX CITY SHOWS AT ANTHEM

Mr. Las Vegas is bringing his acclaimed show to Sioux City for two shows in May.

The legendary Wayne Newton will perform two shows in Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, May 6th.

Newton will sing crowd favorites including platinum record hit, “Danke Schoen”, as well as take questions from the audience.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. at the Rock Shop or online at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.