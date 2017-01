ICY CONDITIONS ARE BELIEVED TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR A SEMI ACCIDENT AT THE MCCOOK LAKE EXIT ON INTERSTATE 29 IN UNION COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA MONDAY MORNING.

THE SEMI SKIDDED INTO THE OVERPASS AT THE EXIT AND THE TRAILER SPLIT OPEN.

THE TRUCK WAS REPORTEDLY HAULING PRODUCE, AND THE CARGO SPILLED ALONG THE HIGHWAY.

NO INFORMATION WAS AVAILABLE ON THE DRIVER’S INJURIES.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG