ICE STORM WARNING FOR SUNDAY NIGHT

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED AN ICE STORM WARNING FOR SIOUXLAND FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT.

A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD NORTH INTO THE AREA SUNDAY EVENING AND CONTINUE INTO MONDAY.

PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN AS EITHER FREEZING RAIN OR SLEET SUNDAY

EVENING…BECOMING ALL FREEZING RAIN IN THE AREA EARLY ON MONDAY.

THE PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO SWITCH OVER TO SNOW ON MONDAY AFTERNOON.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF TWO TENTHS TO A THIRD OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON. THEREAFTER…THE PRECIPITATION WILL TRANSITION TO SNOW…WITH ONE TO THREE INCHES ONOW EXPECTED.

SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.

TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL…KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT…FOOD…AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS AND WINDS MAY LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES THAT ADD TO THE DANGER.