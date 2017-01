CUMMINGS TRIAL CONTINUED

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN CONTINUED FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A HOME INVASION ROBBERY IN MORNINGSIDE IN DECEMBER OF 2015.

23 YEAR OLD AUSTIN CUMMINGS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT AND SECOND DEGREE THEFT.

A PREVIOUS CHARGE OF FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY WAS DISMISSED LAST MONTH.

CUMMINGS WAS SCHEDULED FOR TRIAL IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON JANUARY 31ST.

JUDGE PATRICK TOTT GRANTED A CONTINUANCE IN THAT TRIAL FRIDAY MORNING TO A YET TO BE DETERMINED DATE.

CUMMINGS IS ONE OF TWO SUSPECTS WHO ALLEGEDLY FORCED THEIR WAY INTO THE SOUTH ALICE STREET HOME, ASSAULTED A 19 YEAR OLD RESIDENT AND HELD THE TEEN’S MOTHER AND YOUNGER BROTHER AT GUNPOINT.

THE SECOND SUSPECT IN THE CASE, ISAIAH MOTHERSHED, WAS DROPPED IN MAY IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE.

MOTHERSHED WAS RECENTLY CONVICTED OF TWO COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY FOR OTHER CRIMES.