ERNST QUESTIONS DEFENSE SECRETARY NOMINEE

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst questioned retired General James Mattis on Thursday, the man nominated to lead the U-S Defense Department.

Ernst started by asking several yes or no questions of Mattis during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MATTIS.mp3

OC………committee informed mam” :31

Senator Ernst went on to ask Mattis about dealing with ISIS.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MATTIS2.mp3

OC………invincibility there” :11

Mattis says the plan to deal with ISIS has to go beyond attacking and destroying them in the Middle East.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MATTIS3.mp3

OC……….the Middle East” :17

Ernst also asked Mattis about upgrading the ammunition used by the military to be able to better deliver a punch to the enemy.