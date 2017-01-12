ERNST QUESTIONS DEFENSE SECRETARY NOMINEE

By Woody Gottburg -
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst questioned retired General James Mattis on Thursday, the man nominated to lead the U-S Defense Department.

Ernst started by asking several yes or no questions of Mattis during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.


Senator Ernst went on to ask Mattis about dealing with ISIS.


Mattis says the plan to deal with ISIS has to go beyond attacking and destroying them in the Middle East.


Ernst also asked Mattis about upgrading the ammunition used by the military to be able to better deliver a punch to the enemy.

