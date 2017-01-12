ERNST QUESTIONS DEFENSE SECRETARY NOMINEE

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst questioned retired General James Mattis on Thursday, the man nominated to lead the U-S Defense Department.
Ernst started by asking several yes or no questions of Mattis during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
OC………committee informed mam” :31
Senator Ernst went on to ask Mattis about dealing with ISIS.
OC………invincibility there” :11
Mattis says the plan to deal with ISIS has to go beyond attacking and destroying them in the Middle East.
OC……….the Middle East” :17
Ernst also asked Mattis about upgrading the ammunition used by the military to be able to better deliver a punch to the enemy.