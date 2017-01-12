BARNHART SENTENCED TO PRISON ON SEX ABUSE CHARGE

BARNHART SENTENCED TO PRISON ON SEX ABUSE CHARGE

By Woody Gottburg -
25
SHARE

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for inappropriately touching a preteen girl over a five-year period.

38-year-old Bryan Barnhart was sentenced in Woodbury County District Court after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents state that Barnhart was the baby sitter of the girl from 2006 to 2011, beginning when she was 5 years old.

The girl told police that Barnhart touched her inappropriately many times during that period.

Authorities say Barnhart admitted the allegations were true and acknowledged sexually abusing other children.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR