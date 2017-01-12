BARNHART SENTENCED TO PRISON ON SEX ABUSE CHARGE

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for inappropriately touching a preteen girl over a five-year period.

38-year-old Bryan Barnhart was sentenced in Woodbury County District Court after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents state that Barnhart was the baby sitter of the girl from 2006 to 2011, beginning when she was 5 years old.

The girl told police that Barnhart touched her inappropriately many times during that period.

Authorities say Barnhart admitted the allegations were true and acknowledged sexually abusing other children.