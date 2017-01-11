WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD NOMINATIONS OPEN

Nominations are now being accepted for the 33rd annual Women of Excellence Awards.

The banquet and ceremony, sponsored by Women Aware, will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The awards recognize women who have made an impact in Siouxland

Nominations will be accepted through March 2nd.

To obtain application forms and/or additional information, contact Women Aware at 712/258-4174 or download it from the website, www.womenawarescia.org.

Recipients of the awards will be announced at the banquet.