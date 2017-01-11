SEX OFFENDER COURT APPEAL DENIED

The appeal of a defendant convicted of three counts of sexual abuse has been denied by the Iowa Court of appeals.

Julius Turner was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty by a Woodbury County jury of two counts of second degree sexual abuse and one count of third degree sexual abuse of three minors in 2011.

Turner was found guilty in his first trial but had successfully appealed that conviction.

He was found guilty again in the second trial.

The appeals court ruled that substantial evidence supports Turner’s convictions and that the State met its burden of proving a witness was unavailable to testify at Turner’s second trial.

The high court also denied Turner’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel.