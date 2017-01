The Le Mars Board of Education has promoted Dr. Steve Webner as the next superintendent of schools.

Webner has served for the past seven years as the Assistant Superintendent for the district.

He previously served as the Le Mars Middle School principal.

The school district signed Webner to a three year contract at $155-thousand dollars per year.

Webner will replace Dr. Todd Wendt, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.