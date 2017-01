SIOUX CITY’S NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK WILL HOST A FAMILY FUN NIGHT AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

SPOKESMAN RICK ARNOLD SAYS THE FUN IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC:

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE FROM 5PM UNTIL 8PM WEDNESDAY EVENING INSIDE THE LONG LINES CENTER WHICH IS IN THE OLD CITY AUDITORIUM AT 401 GORDON DRIVE.