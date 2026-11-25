A top U.S. Department of Agriculture official says the U.S.D.A. has calculated a worst case scenario for the impact of lead dust from the detonation of the material at the Iowa Army Ammunition plant.

U.S.D.A. undersecretary Richard Fordyce is a fourth-generation corn, soybean, and cattle farmer from Bethany, Missouri. “There are approximately 350 farms (in Iowa and Missouri) that could be impacted based on the anticipated direction of the plume,” he said yesterday during a news conference in Middleton.

Fordyce said his agency is working closely with the secretaries of agriculture in Iowa and Missouri to provide guidance and resources to farmers in the projected plume area. “We feel like it’s U.S.D.A’s mission to be here and support our farmers,” Fordyce said.

Fordyce indicated the U.S.D.A. and Food and Drug Administration have protocols in place to prevent lead and other heavy metals from entering the food supply chain.

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, speaking yesterday during an event in Ames, said the harvest is largely complete in southeast Iowa and the department’s focus has been on guidance for livestock producers in the potential zone of impact. Naig said his department is also working with the USDA to ensure Iowans are fairly compensated for any losses. “It’s unfortunate that we’ve come to this situation where the detonation is the only option and I think there’s a lot of questions that’ll need to be answered, ultimately about how did we get here,” Naig said.

The guidelines include keeping livestock at an alternate location or indoors until the Army gives the “all clear;” working with a veterinarian to monitor livestock for signs of chronic lead poisoning; and tracking expenses to file a claim with the Army if needed.