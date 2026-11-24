Sioux Gateway Airport is pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, to continue providing Essential Air Service (EAS) at Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX) beginning January 1, 2027. Under the agreement, SkyWest will provide 12 weekly round-trip flights to United Airlines hubs at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and/or Denver International Airport using 50-seat regional jet aircraft through December 31, 2029.

The selection aligns with the recommendation of the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees, which identified SkyWest as the best overall value for the Siouxland region. The Board cited the benefits of fully integrated United Express service, including seamless connections across United’s global network, through-checked baggage, MileagePlus rewards, and coordinated customer service. The decision comes as Sioux Gateway Airport continues to experience strong passenger growth. Airport traffic has increased more than 27 percent since 2022 and continues to climb in 2026. The Board also noted the importance of reliable commercial air service to the region’s business community, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

“This decision ensures Siouxland travelers will continue to enjoy the reliable, recognizable air service they have come to expect while preserving critical access to the national and global air transportation system,” said Shawn Streck, airport director. “We thank the Department of Transportation for its confidence in our community and look forward to building on the strong passenger growth and momentum we have achieved in recent years.”

Flight schedules and online booking are available at FlySUX.com.