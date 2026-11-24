Despite a few contagious diseases and other challenges, turkey production is again on the rise in Iowa and nationwide.

Gretta Irwin, executive director of the Iowa Turkey Federation, says Iowa has about 130 turkey farms, with the majority comprised of second- and third-generation farmers. She says many of them have had a difficult few years.

“We’ve heard a lot of conversations about avian influenza. We’ve also had avian metapneumovirus impacting flock health,” Irwin says. “Really over the last 10 years now, we have seen a decline in turkey production and a lot of that is just tied to bird health and diseases.”

While bird flu continues to be a problem in Iowa and elsewhere due to migrating wild flocks of birds, Irwin says avian metapneumovirus has become much less of a threat.

“We now have a vaccine that is approved,” Irwin says. “That vaccine has to get approved every year by the federal government and it is imported from overseas, so it’s always a tentative process to make sure that that vaccine gets reapproved for importation.”

Many Iowa stores are offering Thanksgiving deals that might score you a free turkey, or you could get a frozen bird for as little as a dollar a pound. Irwin says budget-conscious shoppers might consider snapping up an extra turkey or two to plan ahead.

“Go to our IowaTurkey.org website and we have a cookbook called ‘Turkey, the All American Bird’ on there,” Irwin says. “We tell you how to buy a whole turkey, cut it up into pieces and have some really delicious and fun recipes using the turkey legs, the turkey thighs, the turkey breast meat, all those pieces that you can buy and utilize now at a really, really good price.”

Iowa ranks number-seven in the nation in turkey production, with about 12-million turkeys raised each year.