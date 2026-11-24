The Iowa Economic Development Board has approved millions of dollars in economic incentives for a new seed company headquarters in Johnston.

IEDA spokesperson Kanon Kappleman says the incentives are for the Vylor is a seed genetics company. “The Vylor project was awarded a $4.5 million forgivable loan for their project. And the project will actually retain the company’s entire Johnston. employment base of approximately 1,884 jobs,” she says.

Vylor seed genetics company was formed by Corteva, which is now the parent company of Pioneer. “The company will also maintain approximately 300 million dollars in headquarters payroll through the life of the project contract,” Kappleman says. State and local leaders campaigned to get Vylor in Johnston., which has been the home of Pioneer for more than a century.

The IEDA board also approved incentives for the Cambrex Charles City plant that produces pharmaceutical ingredients. “The facility has operated in Charles City since 1926 and the company plans to develop approximately 850 square foot production work center within their existing facility,” she says. Kappleman says the company is putting $14 million into the new production line to increase the site’s large-scale manufacturing capacity to meet growing customer demand. “And it is expected to create 20 new jobs. The board awarded the company $640,000 in tax credits,” Kappleman says.

Siegwerk U.S.A. was given $193,000 to install automated dispensing and blending equipment at its Des Moines facility to replace many of its existing manual processes. The company that manufactures printing inks and coatings for packaging and labels that are used around the world.