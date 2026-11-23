Iowa merchants of all sorts are prepping for what they hope will be droves of patrons visiting their stores, art studios, restaurants and workshops next weekend as part of Small Business Saturday.

Ryan Lincoln, the Iowa district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, says the 36-million small businesses across the country represent 99-percent of all businesses, they employ nearly half the private-sector workforce — and they’d love to see you in person.

“I don’t want to say we’ve had our fill with online shopping with Amazon,” Lincoln says, “because while it is convenient, I think Iowans in particular, there is that aspect you hear of ‘Iowa nice.’ Iowans love their neighbors, absolutely, and they want to get out and they want to see these small businesses be successful.”

While next Friday is considered Black Friday to kick off the holiday shopping season, Lincoln says the following day — Saturday, November 28th — will be vital to thousands of Iowa small business owners who are relying on their loyal customers, as well as new ones.

“Every community across this great state has their own favorite little mom-and-pop shop or their local favorite restaurant,” Lincoln says, “and any of those places would be willing to accept your patronship as Saturday kicks off.”

The holiday shopping season will be strong, Lincoln predicts, and it appears Mother Nature will even be cooperating with the Small Business Saturday events across Iowa.

“Now this year is a little bit better than last year because I don’t think we’re going to have a massive snowfall, at least it’s not in the forecast. I know we’re still a week-plus out, but I think we’re going to be better from a weather standpoint this year,” Lincoln says. “I don’t know if you remember that last year, we had to cancel a lot of things because of a pretty significant snowstorm.”

To support Iowa’s wealth of merchants who are outside of your immediate area, dozens of businesses are offering their wares at ShopIowa.com, which makes it easy to patronize even more hometown heroes in -other- Iowa towns. The website covers a wide array of goods, including artwork, furniture, food, toys, t-shirts, beauty care products, jewelry and more, all crafted in the Hawkeye State.