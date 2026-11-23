Agape Community Services is officially beginning to offer services to those struggling with substance use disorder here in Siouxland. After receiving their State license, Intensive Outpatient Services officially open on Monday, November 9.

While Agape’s facility is under construction, Outpatient Services will be held at nearby Peace Reformed Church – 4100 Outer Drive N in Sioux City. The beginning of services will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting in partnership with the Siouxland and South Sioux City Chambers of Commerce on Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 AM.

The curriculum used for Agape’s program differs from other treatment options and includes principles such as the 8 attitudes to success, 5 rules to rational thinking, and examination of thinking errors. The goal is for participants, known at Agape as “Difference Makers,” to reach the root of what led them to their addiction and build for a sustainable future.

Agape Community Services is licensed to provide substance use disorder treatment services, and can accept both men and women into the program. Transportation will be provided from select locations.

If you or someone you know needs help treating a substance use disorder, call Agape for an intake: 712-244-5683

The Outpatient Services join Agape’s Recovery Cafe small group circles for connection, which has been operating since the end of summer. Additionally, the organization will be launching a Fatherhood Program in November through a partnership with IA HHS. To stay fully up to date on programming, facility construction, and all Agape has to offer, be sure to follow the facebook page and check out the website.