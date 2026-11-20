Prices Iowans are paying for gasoline, groceries and many other everyday products remain well above where they were a year ago, but a survey finds the economic challenges won’t be having much of an impact on Thanksgiving travel.

Brynna Knapp, spokeswoman for AAA Iowa, says they’re projecting a near-record amount of travelers next week, though the numbers are down just slightly from the four-day holiday last year.

“Despite really high gas prices for several months this year, and subsequently higher airline tickets, we’re seeing that people still want to travel,” Knapp says. “So despite all of that, we’re only down about half a percentage point and we’ve had record-breaking years for the last several years. So, still expect roads to be busy and airports to be busy this Thanksgiving travel period.”

Pump prices have been gradually falling for a few weeks in Iowa. AAA says gasoline prices in Iowa are averaging $3.57 a gallon, which is down from $4.14 a month ago. Knapp projects the prices will continue inching downward.

“Unless there’s a big disruption to our oil supply in the next week or so,” Knapp says, “we’re expecting even lower prices next week if you fill up and are headed out on a Thanksgiving road trip.”

A recent retail survey found many consumers say they won’t skimp on the holidays and if they’ve planned a road trip to visit far-away family and friends, they’ll still be going, whatever it costs to fill the tank.

“People are still going to take the trip. It’s something we as a society have continued to prioritize. People want to celebrate, they want to be with loved ones, they want to travel,” Knapp says. “What we’ve found is that people are still choosing to take those trips and just finding other ways to save like maybe going somewhere more regional where you can take a road trip versus flying via airplane, but we aren’t seeing people not travel.”

While most Thanksgiving travelers are expected to be in motor vehicles, taking trips of 50 miles or more, Knapp says another 300,000 across the Midwest will be flying somewhere for the holiday weekend. For the first time since the terrorist attacks of Nine Eleven, we saw a grounding of all airplanes nationwide last week due to air traffic control troubles, but Knapp says people are still flying in droves.

“Over time historically, with any of these disruptions that happen at a large scale at airports, travelers are really resilient, right? There’s not a lot that’s going to make someone stay home,” Knapp says. “People really have just gone with the punches and we’ve seen travel pick back up after the ground stop was stopped over the weekend, and we aren’t anticipating any big changes to people traveling via air.”

The AAA survey finds three of the top five Thanksgiving destinations are in Florida: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, followed by Los Angeles and New York.