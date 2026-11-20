Join us for a special Christmas celebration featuring singer/songwriter, speaker, author and Christian artist Jill Miller and special guest Aria Stiles and the ministry of The Gospel Mission.

Sunday, December 6, 2026

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Eppley Auditorium at Morningside University

3625 Garretson Ave, Sioux City, Iowa 51106

Through a blend of original music, cherished Christmas classics, and stories of lives transformed through Christ, this evening will inspire, encourage, and remind us of the true hope found in Jesus.

As Jill Miller shares her music, The Gospel Mission will share how God is using the ministry to feed the hungry, clothe the poor, shelter the homeless, and lead people to Christ.

Together, we’ll celebrate the hope of heaven and the life-changing power of God’s love in our community.

Reserve your seat today and join us for an unforgettable evening of Christmas celebration, hope, and generosity.

Reserve Your Seat Today: https://bit.ly/2026jillmiller

“Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom His favor rests.” – Luke 2:14