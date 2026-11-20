The American Farm Bureau Federation is out with its 41st annual survey on the cost of 11 items used to prepare the Thanksgiving dinner.

AFB associate economist Cameron Castillo says the ten-person meal will cost an average of $58.63. “Up about six percent from the same survey last November. And it’s actually the first time we’ve seen a year to year increase since 2022,” he says. Castillo says the increase came from several of the items. “Turkey, milk, Thanksgiving dinner rolls and cranberries used to make homemade cranberry sauce. All of those saw some pretty notable increases year to year,” he says.

He says some of the increase is due to inflation and the increased cost of fuel to ship the products. But bird flu is also a factor in the cost of the bird. “Turkey is up more than any other item in our survey. It’s up to about ten percent from a year ago. And that’s something that we expected,” Castillo says. “We still see robust demand for American turkey. People are still buying their Thanksgiving turkeys, but also the turkey industry in this country is still recovering from some pretty bad effects from high path avian influenza.”

Castillo says you should be on the lookout for deals, as many retailers will cut turkey prices to get you in the store. “We saw some people saying that they could find turkey, a 16 pound turkey for like 49 cents a pound, which is absolutely a great deal. I hope more people can find that. in order to offset the overall cost,” he says.

Castillo says the meal cost for each person is still good at five dollar, 86 cents. But, he says farmers are not taking home nearly that much for the work they do. “Less than six cents on every dollar eventually makes it back to the farmer. So we really encourage people to buy American products and support our American farmers and ranchers, especially around the holidays.” Castillo says.

He says that support is key to keep producers going. “As they’re wrapping up for harvest and making their planting and other business related decisions for 2027, they need that revenue stream in order to be able to go to the banker this winter to have the financing necessary to put a crop in the ground in the springtime,” he says.

This year’s average Thanksgiving meal cost is more than five dollars below the record-high cost of $64.05 in 2022.