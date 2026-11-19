Iowa vape retailers could lose millions of dollars in sales after the state released its first vapor products directory that allows shops to only sell the 361 products on the list.

Des Moines shop owner Manoj Rai says he’s stuck with nearly $15,000 worth of vapes his suppliers won’t take back. “So there’s a lot of panic in our business community. A lot of people are closing down their shops. A lot of panic, a lot of anxiety,” he says. Iowa lawmakers passed the registry law in 2024 and a federal judge blocked enforcement last year. A federal appeals court reversed that decision this fall.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird praised the ruling, saying candy-flavored vapes made in China are marketed to American children. She also alleges manufacturers mislabel products containing carcinogens to get them through U.S. customs.

Rai owns Puff N’ Pour in Des Moines and says vape sales make up to 40% percent of his revenue. “So hopefully they will add new things in it. But for now, the uncertainty is anxiety inducing,” Rai says. Central Iowa Vapors CEO Monica Reynolds says her 11-location chain is planning to close its Ankeny store next month. She estimates she’ll take a $300,000 dollar hit.

The state plans to start enforcing penalties beginning December 17th for products in stores that are not on the approve list.