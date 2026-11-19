Iowa’s unemployment rate moved up in October for the first time in five months. Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says it’s a minor bump of one tenth of a point to 3.3% in a month where the state added jobs.

“Most of the jobs were in private industry. So we saw the largest increases were in goods producing sectors, so manufacturing. We also saw big increases in construction and construction is up, I think year over year about seven-thousand jobs,” Townsend says. She says October usually sees more seasonal job layoffs, but construction and other seasonal industries have extended their work year.

“Even though these numbers are seasonally adjusted, the fact that the weather’s been so good this fall, construction and seasonal companies have been able to work a little bit longer than they might otherwise. So that’s always a good sign,” she says.

Townsend says a couple of key industries saw some job losses last month. “Retail lost about 800 jobs in October and we saw a slight decline in finance and insurance lost about 100 jobs. So that’s, always concerning because finance and insurance are big industries here in the Des Moines area, especially,” she says.

Townsend says the positive signals are outweighing the negative right now. “The fact that manufacturing is adding jobs is a really good sign because we’ve been shedding jobs, through ’24 and ’25 and now we seem to be adding them back in 2026, especially late in the year. So that’s always a good sign,” Townsend says. “That’s our second largest industry. And then we’ve seen healthcare has added 4,400 jobs over the year and 1,800 jobs since May. Healthcare is our largest industry. So we’re always excited to see more hiring in healthcare.”

Townsend says increasing the labor force participation rate continues to be a focus. “We want to always see increases our labor force participation, and that’s kind of slightly declined over the years. So we need to see what we can do to get more islands into the workforce that are not in the workforce right now. That’s probably where I would say we need to spend, kind of put our focus is how do we get more people back into the workforce,” she says. The U.S. unemployment rate decreased to 4.1% in October.