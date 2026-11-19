The IBEW Holiday Lighted Parade returns to downtown Sioux City on Monday, November 23 at 6:15 p.m. along 4th Street between Iowa Street and Nebraska Street.

To help ensure a safe and enjoyable event for everyone, parents and guardians are encouraged to keep children close and under constant supervision throughout the parade. Children should stay out of the street and never approach moving parade vehicles to collect candy or other items. If candy or treats fall into the street, please leave them where they are.

Parade attendees are also encouraged to follow the directions of law enforcement officers, parade organizers, and event volunteers to help maintain a safe environment along the parade route.

Holiday Parade Safety Tips

Stay on the Sidewalk

Remain on sidewalks or behind designated parade barriers. Keep Children Close

Parents and guardians should keep children within arm’s reach and under constant supervision. Leave Candy in the Street

Do not allow children to run into the street to grab candy or other treats. Keep a Safe Distance from Parade Vehicles

Stay clear of moving floats, vehicles, and emergency equipment. Follow Event Staff Directions

Obey traffic signs and follow instructions from law enforcement officers and event volunteers.

Information about the parade, accessible and sensory-friendly viewing area, and other events taking place on November 23 is available on the Downtown Partners website.

*Image of parade by Keaton Slaughter