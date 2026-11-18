While the National Retail Federation predicts holiday spending will rise more than four-percent from last year, a University of Iowa business and marketing expert isn’t quite as optimistic about an aggressive shopping season ahead.

UI Professor Emerita Peggy Stover say she tracks a variety of elements in the consumer landscape, including pawn shops and other factors which she calls oddball indicators.

“Pawn shops have just exploded in terms of popularity,” Stover says, “because consumers are using them to finance short-term expenses by either pawning jewelry or gold, which right now is at I think $4,500 an ounce, just to get them through those humps when they need to have a little extra cash.”

Holiday shoppers will be getting back to basics, she projects, splurging on fewer big ticket items, if any.

“I think you’re still going to see consumers spending on holiday things, your typical trinkets and decorations, but in terms of gift giving, consumers are really going to turn more to practical gifts,” Stover says. “It could be anything from clothes to even just saying, ‘Here, I’m going to pay one month’s worth of your car loan,’ or something to that effect.”

When the Federal Reserve meets in December, Stover predicts the board will raise interest rates by a quarter-point to try and cool inflation, which she fears could prompt scores of corporations to eye job cuts in 2027.

“It happens every year, companies are going to start doing the round of layoffs, but I think this coming year, you’re going to see more of them and a lot of variables are going to go into that,” Stover says. “Everything from what’s going on with global geopolitical issues to AI disrupting the job marketplace and especially entry level jobs for young professionals.”

With this month’s elections translating to a so-called blue wave, Stover says many shoppers are heading into the new year with a certain sense of optimism, but that’s coupled with nervousness about instability in the economy.

“Do I predict it to be as bad as 2008? Probably not, but it’s certainly not going to be easy for consumers,” Stover says. “Then on top of that, you have consumer confidence that’s down now 13.5 points versus the same time in 2022. So yeah, consumers I think are going to really scale back on their spending.”

The National Retail Federation projects total U.S. sales for November and December will reach a record of more than one-trillion dollars, representing a 4.2% increase over last year. Stover predicts consumer spending may rise by three-point-eight percent, which may not sound like much of a change, but it could represent a difference of tens of millions of dollars.