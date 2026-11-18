Join us as Morningside Audiology celebrates the grand opening of their new location.

Wednesday Nov 18, 2026

4:30 PM – 5:00 PM CST

300 1st Street

Suite D

Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054

Their independently owned hearing center is dedicated to providing exceptional hearing healthcare that helps their patients enjoy a better quality of life. They offer a range of services designed to identify hearing loss, address individual hearing needs, and promote lifelong hearing health. From hearing evaluations to the latest advancements in hearing technology, Dr. Bennett is committed to delivering personalized care and solutions tailored to each patient.