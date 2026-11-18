The Iowa Department of Transportation is hosting what it calls a “Roundabout Rally” today to celebrate and educate drivers about the new roundabout at the intersection of Iowa Highways 3 and 143 in Marcus.

DOT planner Sarah Tracy says the rally is something new for them as this is only the second roundabout the state had built on a highway in northwest Iowa. “So, it’s still a new concept, I guess, so to speak here, knowing that they’re built throughout the country and they’re not a new intersection control but they are new here,” she says.

Tracy says there’s been a lot of discussion since the roundabout was approved. “We’ve gotten a lot of public feedback on you know concern about people not understanding how to drive through the roundabout concern about larger trucks and farm equipment being able to get through the roundabout,” Tracy says. She says drivers can take a ride to learn about how to use the new highway feature.

“People can hop on the Siouxland Regional Transit bus and from the comfort of not driving themselves, they can be educated on how to properly navigate a roundabout,” Tracy says.

This roundabout is just one lane and she says you will see a yield sign before you enter it. “You look to your left to ensure that it’s safe to enter the roundabout. If there’s someone in the roundabout coming towards you, obviously you yield to that vehicle. If there’s no one coming to your left, you go ahead and enter the roundabout. And once you’re in the roundabout, you do have the right of way,” she says.

Tracy says this roundabout is near Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsom Union High School, and that means drivers with less experience will be using it. “So, we have the younger driver population that will be driving through the roundabout so there’s just a lot of yeah a lot of different factors and concerns,” she says. Tracy says some of the issues are unique to the this area of the state. “It’s an agricultural community, so we’ve got the concerns about the farm equipment, concerns about the wind blades going through there,” Tracy says. She says the diameter of the Marcus roundabout is one of the largest they’ve built so it can handle the ag equipment and big trucks.

The Roundabout Rally will begin at 10 a.m. today with a ribbon cutting ceremony and refreshments at Casey’s located at 406 Highway 3 in Marcus. The driver education bus tours will start at 10:30 and run approximately every 15 minutes through noon.