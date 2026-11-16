Website aims to link up Iowans in need with donors and volunteers

A mutual aid platform is preparing to launch in central Iowa that will allow people to request help — and offer help to those in need.

Cross Pollinate aims to connect volunteers and donors with people needing their assistance. Users can fill out a form that matches them with other users in their area who can meet their needs, like donations, supplies and food.

Founder Zakariyah Hill says they often see people wanting to give extra funds or supplies they have on hand.

“We saw this need and saw us being a roadblock in it, an obstacle,” Hill says, “them having to wait on us to find that person and connect that person with them.”

The Supply Hive is rolling out the site in phases while continuing to test its features.

Hill says The Supply Hive’s small team has full-time jobs, so they hope it will streamline those connections that match someone in need in the Des Moines metro with someone willing to help. Hill says the goal is for the site to fill a gap that’s sometimes left by organizations like hers.

“It is tough to meet real-life needs when we’re working with so little of time, and we can’t give that to everybody,” Hill says.

The platform will expand The Supply Hive’s reach through other people, while she says money is what drives people’s needs and the site is a tool people can use to help, even if they can’t donate cash.