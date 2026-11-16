Siouxnami Waterpark’s marketing team made waves this summer, earning global honors from the World Waterpark Association.

Sioux Center’s waterpark received a Wave Review social media award for this summer’s work by the team, coordinated by All Seasons Center’s Jill Miller and run by staff Clara Beutler, Maria Bloom and Alex Romero. The World Waterpark Association Wave Review Awards honor excellence in marketing among peers around the globe.

“The WWA Wave Review Awards celebrate creativity, innovation, and excellence in waterpark marketing,” said Trinity Lawson, World Waterpark Association. “Siouxnami stood out for its authentic, creative storytelling and impressive audience engagement. Their success demonstrates that impactful marketing isn’t necessarily about having the largest budget, but about understanding your audience and creating content that genuinely resonates with your community.”

The Siouxnami media team’s goal was to bring more people to Siouxnami, grow their social media presence and reach, and build a stronger connection between the waterpark and the community. They accomplished that with authentic and creative videos and content, generating more than 2 million video views and more than 134,000 engagements, while adding more than 1,700 followers across three social media platforms: Instagram, Tik Tok, and Facebook.

“We don’t have the marketing budget of a large destination waterpark. What we do have is a great community, a staff full of personality and a lot of people who genuinely enjoy being at Siouxnami,” the team said in their award application. “We wanted our social media to feel like Siouxnami. We wanted people to see why they should come.”

Miller recently accepted the award on behalf of the team at the 2026 Wave Review Awards at the World Waterpark Association 46th Annual Symposium & Trade Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

“We don’t think the success of our campaign came from one viral video. It came from figuring out what makes Siouxnami special and letting that shine in our social media,” the team stated. “We’re a community waterpark. Our staff are young, energetic and full of personality. Our guests come back year after year. Families make summer memories here, and we want everyone who walks through our doors to feel like they have a place at Siouxnami.”