Nonprofit boards play a pivotal role in guiding growth, but the path forward is rarely simple. From funding and staffing constraints to evolving community needs, today’s nonprofits face challenges that require fresh thinking and stronger alignment between leadership and strategy. In this webinar, Lutz experts will share insights into how boards can think differently about growth by tapping into financial, operational, and human capital strategies. You’ll gain practical approaches to improve governance, strengthen decision-making, and position your organization for long-term impact.

Wed Nov 18th 11:30am – 12:30pm

Online Event Location: Register Here

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Common Challenges Boards Face in Pursuing Nonprofit Growth

How to Align Governance, Leadership, & Strategy for Better Outcomes

How Integrated Support in Accounting, HR, & Financial Strategy Can Strengthen Board Decisions

SEMINAR LEVEL: Intermediate



WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Nonprofit Board Members, Executive Directors, & Leadership Teams