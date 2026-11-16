Iowa’s Salvation Army chapters launch Red Kettle fundraising campaigns

Iowans will soon start hearing the steady jingle of bells on street corners and outside merchants as Salvation Army chapters across the state are launching their annual Red Kettle campaigns.

Major Malinda O’Neil, commander of the charity’s Des Moines operation, says the local goal is to raise $1.2 million over the next six weeks.

“We have several ways that we help out individuals — from food pantry to financial assistance for things like rent and utilities and other household needs,” O’Neil says, “when people are facing just a crunch or falling short and helping people to stay in their home and keep themselves and their children fed.”

In the Des Moines metro alone, the organization will be placing some four-dozen red kettles for donations, and many hundreds of volunteer bell-ringers are needed.

“We have volunteer opportunities every day now until December 24th. You can volunteer for one hour or two hours. You can go to sadesmoines.org and click ‘Volunteer Now’ and find all those opportunities,” O’Neil says. “We need a great army of volunteers, so individuals, church groups, business groups, colleagues, friends, families.”

While most people stuff a folded bill or loose change into the slot, O’Neil says a generous few donors will be plunking valuable gold coins into the kettles.

“You know, every year we just wonder and wait,” she says. “That is an absolute surprise and blessing to us when those things happen.”

The Red Kettle Kickoff for central Iowa is scheduled for noon on Saturday at the Jordan Creek Mall in West Des Moines. The free event includes live music, breakdancing, and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.