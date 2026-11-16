2027 Chamber Sponsorship Opportunities Virtual Information Session: Morning Meeting

Join the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce for a brief online meeting to learn about sponsorship opportunities available throughout 2027.

Wednesday Nov 18, 2026

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM CST

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2823106016791623?p=vWwpBneW0Ur6kac3Dr

Meeting ID: 282 310 601 679 162 3

Passcode: Co97uC7U

During this Zoom session, we will:

Review morning, noon, and evening sponsorship opportunities

Discuss the benefits and visibility each sponsorship level provides

Highlight upcoming events and programs

Help you identify opportunities that align with your business goals

Whether you’re looking to increase brand awareness, strengthen community connections, or support local business initiatives, the Chamber offers sponsorship options to fit a variety of objectives and budgets.

Register today and discover how your business can maximize its impact in 2027. We look forward to seeing you online!