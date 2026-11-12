X’s Sign New Lefty Pitcher For 2027

The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Zach Kilby to a contract for the 2027 season.

The Tampa, Florida, native is the first player to agree to a contract for the upcoming season.

Zach Kilby joins Sioux City after spending two seasons pitching at Florida Atlantic University in the American Conference.

Over two seasons at the NCAA Division I level, Kilby compiled a 4-4 record with a 4.90 ERA in 101 innings.

He struck out 90 batters and posted a career 1.386 WHIP during his time in Boca Raton.

During his 2026 senior season, Kilby worked out of the bullpen, making 21 appearances and pitching 47.2 innings while posting a 4.34 ERA for the Owls.

He finished fourth on the team in appearances and third in strikeouts with 49, a total that led all FAU relievers.

Kilby walked just six batters, leading the team with 1.1 walks per nine innings and posting a team-best 1.217 WHIP.

He allowed 23 earned runs on 53 hits during the season.

Kilby recorded an immaculate inning (nine pitches, nine strikes) on February 28 in his season debut against Villanova.

On April 11, he pitched a season-high five innings and recorded a career-best eight strikeouts while allowing no earned runs in a victory over Memphis.

Kilby also recorded two saves for the Owls during his final collegiate season.

Following his senior season at FAU, the Florida native spent the summer competing in the MLB Draft League with State College.

Kilby pitched 37.2 innings across 23 relief appearances and one start, finishing with a 5-2 record. He struck out 49 batters while issuing 16 walks and allowing 45 hits.

He will turn 23 on March 11, 2027, and will be 23 on Opening Day for Sioux City.

Kilby’s father, Gregg, is a longtime college coach whose career included stops at Clemson, Nevada, Maryland and Lynn University.

He currently serves as a scout with the Seattle Mariners organization.